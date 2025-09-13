Investors Purchase High Volume of Centene Call Options (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 52,097 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 55% compared to the typical daily volume of 33,700 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Centene from $68.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Centene from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Centene from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

CNC stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. Centene has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $77.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.44.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.39). Centene had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 1.15%.The business had revenue of $48.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Centene has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.750 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London acquired 19,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $490,365.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 845,275 shares in the company, valued at $21,554,512.50. This represents a 2.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,840. The trade was a 39.13% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Centene during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 203.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

