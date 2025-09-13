Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 42,709 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 122% compared to the typical volume of 19,225 call options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CLOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $4.50 to $4.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.37.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Clover Health Investments
Clover Health Investments Trading Down 2.5%
Insider Activity at Clover Health Investments
In related news, Director Anna U. Loengard acquired 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $68,635.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,689.90. This trade represents a 852.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Conrad Wai sold 118,600 shares of Clover Health Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $390,194.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,494,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,214.42. This represents a 7.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.07% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clover Health Investments
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOV. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.
Clover Health Investments Company Profile
Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.
