Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 42,709 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 122% compared to the typical volume of 19,225 call options.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $4.50 to $4.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.37.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments Trading Down 2.5%

Insider Activity at Clover Health Investments

CLOV stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 1.96. Clover Health Investments has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $4.87.

In related news, Director Anna U. Loengard acquired 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $68,635.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,689.90. This trade represents a 852.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Conrad Wai sold 118,600 shares of Clover Health Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $390,194.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,494,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,214.42. This represents a 7.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clover Health Investments

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOV. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.