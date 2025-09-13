iShares Silver Trust $SLV Stock Position Lowered by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 70.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97,741 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kentucky Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 185.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $38.34 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $38.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.09.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

