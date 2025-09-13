iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF $IAI Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Free Report) by 76.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.11% of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 488.0% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the first quarter worth about $450,000.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAI opened at $177.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.05. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a 12 month low of $116.88 and a 12 month high of $178.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.24.

About iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

