Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Invests $844,000 in Beam Therapeutics Inc. $BEAM

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 43,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,480,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,060 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,026,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,559 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,871,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,303 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,286,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,270,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,265,000 after acquiring an additional 312,409 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $20.60 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $35.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average is $19.19. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.04. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 661.31% and a negative return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BEAM

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 48,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $991,667.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,073,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,510,132.50. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,624 shares of company stock worth $1,015,628. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.