Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Makes New Investment in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. $MKTX

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $184.85 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.20 and a fifty-two week high of $296.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.26.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $219.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.18%.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Argus raised shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.09.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.59, for a total value of $298,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 43,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,180.72. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

