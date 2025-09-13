Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. $UNIT

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 162,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,158,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC increased its stake in Uniti Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sona Asset Management US LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Uniti Group by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,167,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 469,078 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,450,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Uniti Group by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,005,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 397,499 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $300.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.06 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 2.96%.The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Uniti Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

UNIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.30 price objective on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uniti Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.70.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

