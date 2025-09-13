Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 1,624 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. $CNOB

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $88,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 16.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $202,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB opened at $25.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $29.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.17.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 6.85%.The company had revenue of $84.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConnectOne Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, EVP Joseph T. Javitz sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $43,282.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,146 shares in the company, valued at $538,377.16. This trade represents a 7.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 6,200 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.23 per share, for a total transaction of $137,826.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 280,467 shares in the company, valued at $6,234,781.41. This trade represents a 2.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,391 shares of company stock worth $231,210 in the last ninety days. 6.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

