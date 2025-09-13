Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 28,694 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. $SNEX

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,694 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,881,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,068,000 after purchasing an additional 976,587 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,963,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,989,000 after purchasing an additional 949,486 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,679,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,923,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,915,000 after purchasing an additional 567,196 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in StoneX Group by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 914,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,828,000 after acquiring an additional 414,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

StoneX Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $96.60 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $106.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.10 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 0.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at StoneX Group

In other news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,125 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 115,749 shares in the company, valued at $11,111,904. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Abigail H. Perkins sold 10,470 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $902,723.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 43,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,178.86. The trade was a 19.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

