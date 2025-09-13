Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 12,663 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 122.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,014 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 12,663 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,762,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $501,716,000 after buying an additional 2,132,847 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,141,659 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $267,675,000 after buying an additional 979,962 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,416,000 after buying an additional 565,065 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,844.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 447,727 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,937,000 after buying an additional 424,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,507,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,922,000 after buying an additional 408,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $74.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.93 and a 52 week high of $103.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.44 and a 200-day moving average of $69.33.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.60%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Arete Research raised shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $72.87.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

