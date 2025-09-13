Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 3,473 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF $CWB

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWB. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $345,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB opened at $88.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.28 and its 200-day moving average is $80.76. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $88.67.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.