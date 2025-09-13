Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 3,555 Shares of Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 64.9% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ED. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.82.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $97.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.88. Consolidated Edison Inc has a fifty-two week low of $87.28 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The company has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.28.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 11.98%.The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.71%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.