Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 9,274 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF $RDIV

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.20% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RDIV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 463.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 107,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 88,447 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,577,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 150.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 51,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 31,014 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1,371.4% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 11,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,612 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of RDIV stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.16. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $53.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.09.

About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

