Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stake in Global Partners LP $GLP

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Free Report) by 56,296.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,198 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,148 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Global Partners were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Global Partners alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLP. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Global Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $1,029,000. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners during the first quarter worth $356,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners during the first quarter worth $222,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Partners by 8.1% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,601,904 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,510,000 after buying an additional 119,924 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Partners by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Mark Romaine sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $453,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 139,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,029,571.78. The trade was a 6.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,397,641. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Global Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Global Partners

Global Partners Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:GLP opened at $52.22 on Friday. Global Partners LP has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.02.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Global Partners had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 0.64%.The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Global Partners’s payout ratio is presently 115.38%.

Global Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.