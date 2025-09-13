Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF $CZA

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Free Report) by 666.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.68% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CZA opened at $109.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $90.08 and a one year high of $113.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.72.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.