Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 77.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,200.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $3,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 478,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,632,720. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 5,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $915,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,785. This represents a 49.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,078 shares of company stock valued at $8,561,503. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.11.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $195.99 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $199.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.56.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 169.60% and a net margin of 16.15%.The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to purchase up to 21.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.54%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

