Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 2,745 Shares of Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 90.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth $32,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $310.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Bank of America cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Equifax from $296.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.53.

Insider Activity

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $11,665,891.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,533,591.12. This trade represents a 25.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $256.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.24. Equifax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.98 and a 52-week high of $309.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.95%.The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equifax has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.330-7.630 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.14%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

