Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 5,651 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF $URTH

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 474.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in URTH. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 25,283.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

URTH opened at $179.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52-week low of $132.93 and a 52-week high of $179.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.12.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

