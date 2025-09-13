Jones Financial Companies Lllp Decreases Position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF $CGCB

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,706 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.06% of Capital Group Core Bond ETF worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGCB. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 134,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 25,595 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 138,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 88,175 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGCB opened at $26.71 on Friday. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $27.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.19.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group Core Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

