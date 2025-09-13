Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Stake in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 15,180.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,645 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Astera Labs by 2,824.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 154,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after purchasing an additional 149,240 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Astera Labs by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Astera Labs by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Astera Labs by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $1,887,000. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astera Labs Stock Down 1.5%

NASDAQ ALAB opened at $229.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.68. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.47 and a 12-month high of $237.82. The firm has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.82, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Astera Labs had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $191.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 149.5% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Friday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Astera Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Astera Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In other Astera Labs news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.42, for a total transaction of $4,014,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 97,351 shares in the company, valued at $17,369,365.42. This represents a 18.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 91,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total transaction of $16,780,337.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,170,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,377,638.27. The trade was a 4.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,832,489 shares of company stock valued at $264,172,396. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

