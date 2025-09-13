Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. $CHT

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 26,269.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,269 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 66.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 617.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 100.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 79,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 39,734 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 2.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.61 and a 52 week high of $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.27.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 16.27%.The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

