Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $1.09 Million Position in Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 82.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,378 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-On by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,921,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,593,000 after buying an additional 115,306 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 35,967.2% in the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,073,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,025 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 841,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,668,000 after purchasing an additional 43,467 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-On by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 774,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,023,000 after acquiring an additional 15,097 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Snap-On by 65,113.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 703,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,919,000 after acquiring an additional 701,925 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $333.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Snap-On Incorporated has a 12-month low of $278.75 and a 12-month high of $373.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $324.94 and its 200 day moving average is $322.95.

Snap-On ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.11. Snap-On had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Snap-On’s payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.21, for a total value of $40,651.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 111,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,332,786.41. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total transaction of $7,393,716.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 815,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,587,472.72. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,898 shares of company stock worth $8,983,203. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Snap-On from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-On currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.00.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

