Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $1.10 Million Stake in iShares Global Materials ETF $MXI

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Free Report) by 1,061.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.52% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $344,000.

iShares Global Materials ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of iShares Global Materials ETF stock opened at $91.52 on Friday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $94.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Global Materials ETF

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

