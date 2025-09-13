Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited $SLB

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,375 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 140,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 417,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 237,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $35.58 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.53%.The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Melius started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Melius Research started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Schlumberger

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,433,350.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 202,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. The trade was a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.