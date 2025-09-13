Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $1.20 Million Stake in Waters Corporation $WAT

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 3,228.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Waters alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Waters by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 81 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 5,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of Waters stock opened at $295.40 on Friday. Waters Corporation has a twelve month low of $275.05 and a twelve month high of $423.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. Waters had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The business had revenue of $771.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Waters has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. Analysts forecast that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

WAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $374.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Waters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $378.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Waters

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.