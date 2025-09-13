Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF $HYD

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,717,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,884,000 after acquiring an additional 76,501 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,696,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,842,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,200,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,427,000 after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,163,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,534,000 after acquiring an additional 53,365 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 973,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,811,000 after acquiring an additional 22,743 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS HYD opened at $50.73 on Friday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $53.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.05.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

