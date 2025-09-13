Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 191.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Markel Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 62 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its holdings in Markel Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 79,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,860,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, Values Added Financial LLC raised its holdings in Markel Group by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Markel Group Price Performance
NYSE MKL opened at $1,955.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,521.25 and a 12-month high of $2,075.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,967.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1,906.64.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Argus upgraded shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,820.33.
Markel Group Company Profile
Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.
