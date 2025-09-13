Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF $NUMG

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,534 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 258.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000.

Shares of NUMG opened at $48.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day moving average of $45.98. The company has a market cap of $410.15 million, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $36.74 and a one year high of $51.67.

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

