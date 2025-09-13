Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $1.54 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF $IYZ

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 461.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,091 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYZ. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,821,000. Summit Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,119,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,347,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 4,865.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 120,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 118,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 1,000.7% during the first quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 83,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 75,653 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Trading Up 19.1%

Shares of BATS IYZ opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $587.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.90. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.57.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

