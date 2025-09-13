Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 538.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 44.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NRG opened at $165.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.67. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.49 and a 12-month high of $175.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.69, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%.The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 48,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,528,505. The trade was a 18.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Melius Research started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Melius started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.92.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Articles

