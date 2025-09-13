Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Position in Dana Incorporated $DAN

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) by 27,790.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 85,039 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.06% of Dana worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JB Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.1% in the first quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 1,852,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,524,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the first quarter worth about $2,434,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the first quarter worth about $146,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Dana by 3.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Dana by 1,495.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 43,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 40,394 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Dana news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 11,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $218,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dana from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dana from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Dana in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.

Dana Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of DAN opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98. Dana Incorporated has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.54, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.12.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.35). Dana had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dana Incorporated will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is -250.00%.

Dana Profile

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

