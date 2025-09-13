Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF $JNK

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 1,210.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,156 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNK. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 162,100.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 123.4% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNK opened at $97.69 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $90.40 and a 52-week high of $97.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.82.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

