Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Stock Position in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEC

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC – Free Report) by 340.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,254 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTEC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Equita Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $301,000.

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $99.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.53. Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $94.02 and a twelve month high of $101.54.

About Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by California governments and agencies. VTEC was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Vanguard.

