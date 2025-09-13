Jones Financial Companies Lllp Lowers Stock Position in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its position in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 86.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24,626 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.6% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 168.9% in the first quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 59,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,681,000 after purchasing an additional 37,150 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.5% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.4% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 11,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $514.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.01 and a twelve month high of $539.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $509.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $437.35.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total value of $264,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,837.09. This trade represents a 18.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $595.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $543.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.