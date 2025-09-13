Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 100 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bearing Point Capital LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 13.9% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 7,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 target price on Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock. Barclays downgraded Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.56.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $278.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.62 and a 52-week high of $280.70. The company has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $266.13 and its 200 day moving average is $263.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%.The company had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.46%.

In related news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total value of $3,061,710.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,865.92. This trade represents a 38.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

