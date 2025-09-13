Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 5,086 Shares of OGE Energy Corporation $OGE

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 45.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:OGE opened at $44.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.59. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78. OGE Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.27%.The business had revenue of $741.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OGE. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

