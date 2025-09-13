Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF $AVRE

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 3,704.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,230 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.20% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CCM Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,427,000. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 769,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 324,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BetterWealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 306,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,181,000 after purchasing an additional 21,405 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVRE opened at $45.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.01 million, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.96. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $48.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.65.

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

