Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF $FNDA

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 349.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the first quarter valued at about $711,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 2,197.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 130.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 199,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 112,962 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 58.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 38,354 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Stock Down 1.3%

NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $31.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $32.71.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

