Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF $KIE

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 331.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,513 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR S&P Insurance ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIE. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of KIE stock opened at $59.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.24. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $52.37 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.