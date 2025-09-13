Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 462.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $364.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $311.41 and a twelve month high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 16.12%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

CSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.83.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

