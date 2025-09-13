Jones Financial Companies Lllp Reduces Holdings in Target Corporation $TGT

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 87.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,583 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 82,245 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Target were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Target by 951.4% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Target from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Target from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Target from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Target from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.74.

Target Stock Down 1.6%

TGT stock opened at $90.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. Target Corporation has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $161.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.84 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

