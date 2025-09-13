Jones Financial Companies Lllp Reduces Position in Diageo plc $DEO

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 53.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,180 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.0% during the first quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Price Performance

NYSE:DEO opened at $101.77 on Friday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $96.45 and a one year high of $142.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $56.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.81.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $2.5192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.62. This represents a yield of 370.0%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.42%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diageo

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.