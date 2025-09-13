Jones Financial Companies Lllp Reduces Position in iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,061 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 460.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

BATS:INDA opened at $53.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.78. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $47.60 and a 1-year high of $59.49.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

