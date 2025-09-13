Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 1,043 Shares of Woodward, Inc. $WWD

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Woodward by 191.2% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Woodward by 2,314.3% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Woodward by 189.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 116.7% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $427,560.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $5,121,680.16. This trade represents a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall Hobbs sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,245,250. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,096 shares of company stock worth $759,060. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WWD opened at $238.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.27. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.82 and a twelve month high of $267.45.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Woodward had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Woodward has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.500-6.750 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WWD shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $283.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Woodward in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $229.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.11.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

