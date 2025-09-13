Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 1,459 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF $RWK

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RWK. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWK opened at $127.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.64 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.31. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $93.24 and a 52 week high of $128.98.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

