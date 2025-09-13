Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 166,484 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 98.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 166,484 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $586.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $568.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $520.50. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $587.86.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.