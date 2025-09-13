Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 194,109 Shares of General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 91.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,109 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in General Mills by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 52,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in General Mills by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 24,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

General Mills stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.43. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $75.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.97 and its 200 day moving average is $54.21.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 59.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.13.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

