Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 20,672 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 74.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,672 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $2,406,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 4,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $456,000. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 48,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $202.15 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1 year low of $145.12 and a 1 year high of $216.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $79.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.52.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%.The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

