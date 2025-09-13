Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 2,591 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Aviso Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $600.62 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $458.82 and a twelve month high of $624.13. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $585.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $555.00.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

