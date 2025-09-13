Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 3,963 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Chubb by 3.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its position in Chubb by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 5.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC raised its position in Chubb by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CB opened at $278.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.34. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $252.16 and a one year high of $306.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.12%.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Corbat acquired 425 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,010. This trade represents a 20.99% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. HSBC cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $317.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Hsbc Global Res cut Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

